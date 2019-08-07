Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS.

NASDAQ:AKCA traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.55. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKCA. ValuEngine cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, President Sarah Boyce sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,782.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

