Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) rose 6.5% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.70, approximately 994,690 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,010,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALDR shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $167,000.

The company has a market cap of $776.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

