Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,849. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.15). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $146,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,691. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.