Algoma Central (ALC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$12.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.86 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$11.61 and a twelve month high of C$14.50.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

