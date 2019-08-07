Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 143,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TH Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

NYSE BABA opened at $157.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

