ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.60. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

