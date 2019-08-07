Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 1,415,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $19,775,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 116,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,139,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

