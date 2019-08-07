Almaden Minerals (NASDAQ:AAU) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Almaden Minerals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AAU) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.78, 16,899 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 190,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Almaden Minerals (NASDAQ:AAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals (NASDAQ:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

