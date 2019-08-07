Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

