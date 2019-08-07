AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAG. ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elizabeth Scott Bolgiano acquired 5,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,077.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 328,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,577. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 6,570,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

