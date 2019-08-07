AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Trading 9.2% Higher

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.72, 1,359,174 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 783,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $328.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elizabeth Scott Bolgiano purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,077.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 259,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,224,947.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 328,016 shares of company stock worth $2,904,577. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

