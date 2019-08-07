Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Sells $643,264.26 in Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $643,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott G. Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amedisys alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Scott G. Ginn sold 4,872 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $577,332.00.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $133.08. The company had a trading volume of 217,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.37. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $97.38 and a 1 year high of $141.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 6.84%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 18.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 35.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $4,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.