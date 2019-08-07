American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 16,538.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 979,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,819,000 after acquiring an additional 973,948 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 533,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,075,000 after acquiring an additional 481,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after acquiring an additional 438,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,189,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $388,740.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,943 shares of company stock worth $1,564,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.06. 62,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.