American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Director Franklin W. Maddux Buys 3,218 Shares

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Director Franklin W. Maddux purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American National BankShares stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $397.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.01. American National BankShares Inc has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from American National BankShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on American National BankShares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 31.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the second quarter valued at $401,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

