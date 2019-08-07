American Tower Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for American Tower in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.38.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $216.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. American Tower has a 1 year low of $140.40 and a 1 year high of $218.79. The company has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,119,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $1,683,333.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,249 shares of company stock worth $47,920,992. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 168,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $1,319,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 24.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

