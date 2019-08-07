American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.83 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. American Vanguard updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $408.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 62,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

