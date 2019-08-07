Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $211.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

AMGN stock opened at $180.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

