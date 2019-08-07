Analysts Anticipate Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Brokerages expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to announce $6.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.20 million and the lowest is $5.95 million. Alcentra Capital posted sales of $7.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full year sales of $24.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.32 million to $25.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.89 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ ABDC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.19. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38. Alcentra Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 226.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

