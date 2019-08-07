Analysts Anticipate ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.28. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded ArcBest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ArcBest to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

ARCB stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $27.88. 228,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,435. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 81,746.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 744,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 743,894 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2,419.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 170,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 163,710 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 117,847 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 352,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 92,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

