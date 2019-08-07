Analysts Anticipate Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Farmer Bros reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Farmer Bros’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

FARM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.47. 5,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59. Farmer Bros has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.11.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 94,497 shares of Farmer Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $1,608,338.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 131,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,691. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 22.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Farmer Bros by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Farmer Bros by 25.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 366,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 73,987 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Farmer Bros by 56.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Farmer Bros by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

