Analysts Anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.55). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 4,539.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $152,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 170,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 86,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,375. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

