Analysts Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $673.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report sales of $673.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $668.11 million to $678.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $645.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.78 million. Guess? had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla bought 10,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 347,353 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $4,974,094.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Guess? by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 419,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,535 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Guess? by 452.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

GES stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 33,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. Guess? has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

