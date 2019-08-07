Analysts Issue Forecasts for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.67.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $120.06 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $27,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $90,510.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

