Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alacer Gold (ASR)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2019

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alacer Gold (TSE: ASR) in the last few weeks:

  • 7/31/2019 – Alacer Gold was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/31/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00.
  • 7/23/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.25.
  • 7/19/2019 – Alacer Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/19/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.50.
  • 7/15/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.25.
  • 6/28/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 6/17/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 6/14/2019 – Alacer Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.50.

TSE ASR traded up C$0.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Alacer Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -196.00.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

