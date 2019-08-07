Analysts Set Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Price Target at $34.00

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUB. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $38,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,194.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $675,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 17,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $529.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

