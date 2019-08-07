Analysts Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Target Price at GBX 233.75

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Numis Securities cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of LON SNR traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 193.90 ($2.53). The stock had a trading volume of 811,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 184.30 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.60 ($4.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 2.28 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

