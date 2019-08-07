Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trevali Mining (TV)

Trevali Mining (TSE: TV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/2/2019 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.40. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.35.

7/23/2019 – Trevali Mining was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.35 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.80.

7/23/2019 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$0.85 to C$0.65.

7/22/2019 – Trevali Mining was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$0.30 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.60.

6/28/2019 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2019 – Trevali Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.55.

6/17/2019 – Trevali Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$0.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of TV traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,251. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. Trevali Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of $171.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$172.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

