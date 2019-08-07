Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,425 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 230.4% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 11.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 234,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Andeavor Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Andeavor Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANDX remained flat at $$32.17 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,465,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,266. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40. Andeavor Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andeavor Logistics

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.