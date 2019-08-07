AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Stock Position Cut by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,496 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises about 3.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.05% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,260,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.79.

AU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.01.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

