ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY19 guidance to $5.57-6.21 EPS.

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $9.70 on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 21,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ANIP. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $171,352.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nash bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $99,358.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,027.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,911 shares of company stock worth $3,585,114 in the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.