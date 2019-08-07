ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Cap of $444,435.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, ANON has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market cap of $444,435.00 and approximately $1,013.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00248887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.01239191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00095867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

