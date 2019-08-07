Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Antares Pharma updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,091. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $525.26 million, a P/E ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after acquiring an additional 304,945 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 100.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 1,037,675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,741,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 167,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,507,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 816,798 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

