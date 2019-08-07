Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Anthem were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $291.04 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.67.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

