Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Shares Gap Up to $7.03

Shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.03. Aphria shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 15,352,271 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC cut Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aphria in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarus Securities started coverage on Aphria in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.26 million. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 971.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aphria Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 45.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the second quarter worth $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the first quarter worth $61,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 17,233.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

