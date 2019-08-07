AppCoins Market Capitalization Achieves $3.93 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 7th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $375,730.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00250605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.01224432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00019928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00094051 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000396 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, BiteBTC, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

