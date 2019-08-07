Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAOI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $214.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.12. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 117.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.