Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

APTO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.61. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Several analysts recently commented on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

