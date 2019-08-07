ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.56% of ArcBest worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth $68,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in ArcBest by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $27.73. 47,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28. ArcBest Corp has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on ArcBest to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

