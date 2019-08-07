Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $74.12

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.12 and last traded at $75.44, with a volume of 48227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arch Coal by 418.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

