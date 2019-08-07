Ares Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,742 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,510% compared to the typical daily volume of 220 put options.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $81,045.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $468,909 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

