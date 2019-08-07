Ares Management Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NYSE ARES opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 90.14%.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Weiner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $93,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 127,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,605,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,370,709 shares of company stock valued at $37,208,269 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ares Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.