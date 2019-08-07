Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Numis Securities

Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued an add rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Shares of AGFX stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Tuesday.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

