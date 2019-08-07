Arionum (ARO) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. Arionum has a total market cap of $264,269.00 and $110.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

