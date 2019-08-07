Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.246 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $330.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 1,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,875 shares in the company, valued at $715,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARTNA. ValuEngine upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Artesian Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

