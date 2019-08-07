ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Shares of AHKSY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. 42,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,864. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61.

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

