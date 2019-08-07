Ashland Global Holdings Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Ashland Global stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 738.2% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

