Astec Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.21. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $701.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.