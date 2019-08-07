Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.95

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 49229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

ATRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $135,076.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,490.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

