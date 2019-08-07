Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $23.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATNX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -0.30. Athenex has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 96.55% and a negative net margin of 189.86%. The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 130,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,332,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie A. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 218,210 shares of company stock worth $3,840,581. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 121.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

