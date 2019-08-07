Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Earnings Results

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $493.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 103.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Atkore International Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.55-3.63 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.55 to $3.63 EPS.

Atkore International Group stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 618,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,272. Atkore International Group has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $237,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 101.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 215,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

